ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ) Shares Down 0.1%

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.26 and last traded at $31.47. Approximately 5,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 4,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $25.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.39.

About ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF

The Robo Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (THNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence index. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in developing the technology and the infrastructure of enabling artificial intelligence. THNQ was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by ROBO Global.

