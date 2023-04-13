RWC Asset Management LLP Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,651 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $30,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 183.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

NYSE:BABA traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,178,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,125,430. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.03 and a 200 day moving average of $89.78. The company has a market cap of $253.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

