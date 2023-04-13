RWC Asset Management LLP Cuts Position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

RWC Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,372,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,046,801 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.30% of CEMEX worth $17,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $664,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 135,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,740,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,720,000 after buying an additional 173,514 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 964,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 2,787,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after buying an additional 755,165 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CX stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,521,659. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.82.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CEMEX from $5.20 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

