RWC Asset Management LLP Has $59.20 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

RWC Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,787,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,604 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.9% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $59,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of America Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.22.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,358,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,790,211. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $228.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

