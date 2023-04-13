RWC Asset Management LLP Purchases 248,030 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,097,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 248,030 shares during the quarter. American International Group makes up about 2.2% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. RWC Asset Management LLP owned about 0.15% of American International Group worth $69,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,450. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.19 and its 200-day moving average is $57.67. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

