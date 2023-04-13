RWC Asset Management LLP Purchases 402,365 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,671,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,365 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 303.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 332,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,250,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 458,649 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 361,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 25,349 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 732,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 191,986 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 202,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

GTE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.94. 181,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,009. The company has a market capitalization of $323.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.15.

Insider Activity at Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:GTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $162.64 million for the quarter.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, CFO Ryan Ellson bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 701,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,055.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

