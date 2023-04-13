RWC Asset Management LLP Purchases 7,507 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 186,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $21,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.61. 150,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,338. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.12.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.14%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

