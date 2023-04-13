RWC Asset Management LLP Sells 22,743 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

RWC Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,743 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.19% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $15,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.62. The stock had a trading volume of 32,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.23 and its 200 day moving average is $102.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $128.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Compass Point raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.31.

In other news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

