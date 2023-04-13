RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.55

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 41609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RXST. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on RxSight in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on RxSight from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RxSight currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $608.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 6.95.

In related news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms purchased 480,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 980,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in RxSight by 15.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in RxSight by 45.0% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 51,761 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in RxSight by 5.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in RxSight by 2.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in RxSight by 6.4% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

