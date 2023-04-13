San Leon Energy (LON:SLE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.88

San Leon Energy plc (LON:SLE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 32.88 ($0.41) and traded as low as GBX 24.67 ($0.31). San Leon Energy shares last traded at GBX 24.75 ($0.31), with a volume of 51,408 shares.

San Leon Energy Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 32.83. The firm has a market cap of £112.13 million, a P/E ratio of 623.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 20.10, a quick ratio of 18.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

About San Leon Energy

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. Its flagship property is the OML 18 covering an area of approximately 1,035 square kilometers located in the Southern Niger Delta in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

