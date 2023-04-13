Seascape Capital Management Boosts Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. PulteGroup accounts for about 1.7% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in PulteGroup by 115.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PHM traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,255. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $60.89.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

