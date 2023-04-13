Seascape Capital Management Has $1.86 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 97,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $30.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,942. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

