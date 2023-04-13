Seascape Capital Management Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $373,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $761,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.90. The company had a trading volume of 543,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,158. The company has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.26.

Insider Activity

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,821 shares of company stock worth $7,940,297. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Raymond James cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.58.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.