Seascape Capital Management Purchases 1,523 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 112,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celanese by 131.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 17,191 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the third quarter worth about $3,136,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celanese Trading Up 0.1 %

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Celanese from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.54.

NYSE:CE traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $109.74. 232,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $161.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.94 and its 200-day moving average is $106.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

