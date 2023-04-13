Seascape Capital Management Sells 213 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Seascape Capital Management lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,536 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $536,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Walmart by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of Walmart by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.34.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $148.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,418,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.09 and its 200 day moving average is $142.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.