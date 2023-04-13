Seascape Capital Management Takes Position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND)

Seascape Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 168,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,675,000. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management owned 0.12% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBND. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,262,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $690,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $294,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,553,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $79,000.

NYSEARCA:DBND traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,552. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $49.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average is $46.02.

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

