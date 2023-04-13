Secret (SIE) Price Reaches $0.0080 on Major Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Secret has a market capitalization of $23.93 million and approximately $64,771.30 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Secret has traded down 42.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00144231 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00069656 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00037771 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00038117 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003340 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00920141 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $16,836.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.