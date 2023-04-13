Seeing Machines (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Stock Price Up 45.1%

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Rating) rose 45.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 47,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.
Seeing Machines Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.
About Seeing Machines
Seeing Machines Ltd engages in the provision of computer vision technologies. The firm specializes in computer vision algorithms that track eye gaze, head position, and pupil size to detect driver drowsiness, distraction, and microsleep events which reduces transport related accidents. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket, and Other.
