Seiren Games Network Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $99,745.60 (SERG)

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Seiren Games Network token can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seiren Games Network has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. Seiren Games Network has a total market cap of $291.90 million and $99,745.60 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Seiren Games Network Token Profile

Seiren Games Network’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official website is serg.network. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Seiren Games Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seiren Games Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seiren Games Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seiren Games Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

