Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Insider Nigel Crossley Sells 111,047 Shares

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) insider Nigel Crossley sold 111,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.88), for a total value of £168,791.44 ($209,029.65).
Serco Group Stock Performance
SRP stock traded up GBX 0.71 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 154.01 ($1.91). 3,240,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,703,070. The company has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,179.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.37. Serco Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 145.10 ($1.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 199 ($2.46). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 153.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 157.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Serco Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a GBX 1.92 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.94. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Serco Group’s payout ratio is 2,307.69%.
Serco Group Company Profile
Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.
