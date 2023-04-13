Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Insider Nigel Crossley Sells 111,047 Shares

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) insider Nigel Crossley sold 111,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.88), for a total value of £168,791.44 ($209,029.65).

Serco Group Stock Performance

SRP stock traded up GBX 0.71 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 154.01 ($1.91). 3,240,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,703,070. The company has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,179.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.37. Serco Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 145.10 ($1.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 199 ($2.46). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 153.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 157.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Serco Group alerts:

Serco Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a GBX 1.92 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.94. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Serco Group’s payout ratio is 2,307.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Serco Group Company Profile

A number of research firms recently commented on SRP. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.48) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.72) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.85) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 204.50 ($2.53).

(Get Rating)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.