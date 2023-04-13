Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

SPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.42.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.94. 1,240,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,467. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.26. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Presima Securities ULC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 198,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 84.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 76,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 35,030 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.