SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Sold by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512,919 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.54% of SITE Centers worth $15,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SITC. CWM LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 338.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 365.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SITC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

SITC stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 129,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.