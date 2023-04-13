Smart for Life (SMFL) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Smart for Life to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Smart for Life shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.7% of Smart for Life shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Smart for Life and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart for Life -168.73% -1,077.82% -104.75% Smart for Life Competitors -10.60% -78.31% 24.20%

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Smart for Life has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart for Life’s rivals have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Smart for Life and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Smart for Life $17.77 million -$29.98 million -0.10 Smart for Life Competitors $266.88 million -$99.45 million -5.57

Smart for Life’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Smart for Life. Smart for Life is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Smart for Life and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart for Life 0 0 1 0 3.00 Smart for Life Competitors 209 562 800 43 2.42

Smart for Life presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 6,561.12%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 104.74%. Given Smart for Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Smart for Life is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Smart for Life rivals beat Smart for Life on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Miami, Florida.

