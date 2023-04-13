Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SNN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($12.01) to GBX 1,000 ($12.38) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

NYSE:SNN opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

About Smith & Nephew

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,375,000 after purchasing an additional 881,102 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,084,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,082,000 after acquiring an additional 18,039 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 14.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,059,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,591,000 after acquiring an additional 136,587 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 954,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,440,000 after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 882,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,732,000 after acquiring an additional 63,123 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

Featured Articles

