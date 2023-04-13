Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,644.29

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,644.29 ($20.36) and traded as high as GBX 1,665 ($20.62). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,657 ($20.52), with a volume of 764,184 shares changing hands.

SMIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.67) to GBX 1,845 ($22.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.42) to GBX 1,860 ($23.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.43) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,730.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,644.50. The company has a market cap of £5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55,833.33, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.90 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133,333.33%.

In other Smiths Group news, insider Richard Howes bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,756 ($21.75) per share, with a total value of £1,756 ($2,174.61). Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

