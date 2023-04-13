Sondrel (LON:SND) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $85.29

Sondrel (Holdings) plc (LON:SND – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.29 ($1.06) and traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.64). Sondrel shares last traded at GBX 53.48 ($0.66), with a volume of 10,246 shares traded.
Sondrel Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.70 million and a P/E ratio of -1,068.00.
About Sondrel
Sondrel (Holdings) plc provides turnkey services for complex integrated circuit designs. It offers system on chip designs for the automotive, AI at the edge, 8K video, smart homes/smart cities, consumer devices, and wearables markets. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.
