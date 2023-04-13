Sondrel (LON:SND) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $85.29

Sondrel (Holdings) plc (LON:SND – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.29 ($1.06) and traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.64). Sondrel shares last traded at GBX 53.48 ($0.66), with a volume of 10,246 shares traded.

Sondrel Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £46.70 million and a P/E ratio of -1,068.00.

About Sondrel

(Get Rating)

Sondrel (Holdings) plc provides turnkey services for complex integrated circuit designs. It offers system on chip designs for the automotive, AI at the edge, 8K video, smart homes/smart cities, consumer devices, and wearables markets. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sondrel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sondrel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.