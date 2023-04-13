Source Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 985 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Source Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $193.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

