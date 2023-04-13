Source Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $54.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $62.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average of $54.24.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

