S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,527,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $345.38. 205,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.39 and a 200 day moving average of $340.13. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $403.48.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.50.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

