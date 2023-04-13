SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sets New 1-Year High at $190.08

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $190.08 and last traded at $189.92, with a volume of 3079780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.19.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.99.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.