SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 65,317 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 44,026 shares.The stock last traded at $52.07 and had previously closed at $51.68.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $681.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $949,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1,327.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 61,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 56,752 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $486,000.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

