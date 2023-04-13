Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.33.

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $1.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $85.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 2,934.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments involving bacterial infections, including multi-drug resistant bacterial infections, and rare diseases Its pipeline product candidates include Tebipenem HBr, SPR720, and SPR206.

