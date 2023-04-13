Square Token (SQUA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.21 Million

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Square Token has a market cap of $37.75 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Square Token has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. One Square Token token can now be purchased for $18.25 or 0.00059378 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Square Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 19.24008386 USD and is down -12.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $3,803,205.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

