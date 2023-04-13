Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 851 ($10.54).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STAN shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.29) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.29) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.91) to GBX 1,000 ($12.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Standard Chartered to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 23,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($8.68), for a total transaction of £165,723.41 ($205,230.23). In other news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.70), for a total value of £103,911.93 ($128,683.50). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 23,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($8.68), for a total transaction of £165,723.41 ($205,230.23). Insiders sold a total of 54,239 shares of company stock valued at $38,364,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Standard Chartered Stock Down 0.4 %

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

LON:STAN opened at GBX 614.80 ($7.61) on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 478.60 ($5.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 799.40 ($9.90). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 692.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 636.95. The company has a market cap of £17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 907.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,205.88%.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Further Reading

