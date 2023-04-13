Status (SNT) Market Cap Reaches $111.93 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. Status has a market capitalization of $111.93 million and $2.58 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007450 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023371 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00028956 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,382.65 or 1.00022902 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,863,054,531 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,866,344,039.4100976 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02854014 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $6,039,543.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

