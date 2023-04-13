Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Stock Price Down 7%

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 348,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 172,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on STXS. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Stereotaxis from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Stereotaxis from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Stereotaxis from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

Stereotaxis Stock Down 0.6 %

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 64.98% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis in the third quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stereotaxis by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 67,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Stereotaxis by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 428,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 110,595 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Stereotaxis by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 37,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Stereotaxis by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 696,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 143,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

