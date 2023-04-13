Steven Vattuone Sells 21,688 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) CFO Steven Vattuone sold 21,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $195,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,678. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Vattuone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Steven Vattuone sold 11,229 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $85,452.69.

ON24 stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,657. The company has a market capitalization of $423.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.06. ON24, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $14.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in ON24 in the first quarter valued at $8,897,000. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in ON24 by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,329,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,256,000 after acquiring an additional 663,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ON24 by 22.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after acquiring an additional 547,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ON24 in the third quarter valued at $3,989,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON24 in the first quarter valued at $5,051,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

