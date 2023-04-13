Stifel Nicolaus Trims Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Target Price to C$42.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Russel Metals Stock Performance
RUSMF opened at $24.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $28.88.
Russel Metals Company Profile
Russel Metals, Inc engages in the distribution and processing of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.
