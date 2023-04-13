Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for April 13th (AA, AUOTY, BESIY, BIOVF, BKGFY, BLRDF, BTDPY, BX, CFRX, CIO)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, April 13th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a hold rating to a buy rating.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating. Scotiabank currently has $200.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $195.00.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating. They currently have $145.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $150.00.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $121.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $105.00.

Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $130.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $120.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00.

Zhejiang Expressway (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

