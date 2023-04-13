StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UNVR. Bank of America cut shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Univar Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNVR opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average of $31.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.70. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 333.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 452,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

