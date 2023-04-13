StockNews.com Downgrades Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Buy

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.21.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $7.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $624.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,689,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,883. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $648.50. The firm has a market cap of $260.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $615.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $552.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

