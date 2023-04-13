StockNews.com Downgrades Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) to Hold

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

HIBB has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Hibbett Price Performance

NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.44. The stock had a trading volume of 207,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,298. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $75.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.57 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hibbett news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $401,598.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Hibbett by 4.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,201,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hibbett by 68.6% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 22.3% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 463,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,097,000 after buying an additional 84,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

