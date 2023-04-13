StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of DFFN opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a market cap of $8.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.82. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.42% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

