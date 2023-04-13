STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $96.38 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. STP has a total market capitalization of $96.38 million and approximately $13.67 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can now be bought for $0.0523 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STP has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00028838 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00017989 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,500.86 or 1.00040382 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About STP

STP (STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.05154674 USD and is down -10.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $39,170,140.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars.

