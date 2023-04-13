Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Reduced by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 4.3% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stryker Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.45.

NYSE SYK traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $290.58. 156,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $294.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.