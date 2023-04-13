Substratum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.80 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $145,757.12 and approximately $5.80 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007400 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023367 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00028957 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018145 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,369.24 or 0.99934967 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

