Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target Cut to $168.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $185.00 to $168.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sun Communities to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.50.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $139.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $193.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.88%.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 30.8% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.4% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 31.5% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

