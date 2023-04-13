SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Up to $13.07

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.07, but opened at $13.44. SunPower shares last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 308,630 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPWR. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.69.

SunPower Trading Up 3.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of SunPower

In related news, CEO Peter Faricy purchased 7,500 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,416.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 721.3% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

Further Reading

