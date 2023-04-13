sUSD (SUSD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.71 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $45.28 million and $2.71 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About sUSD

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 45,282,323 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

