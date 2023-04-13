Susquehanna Trims Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Target Price to $265.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIAGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $280.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Saia from $227.00 to $271.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $286.25.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $272.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.52. Saia has a 12-month low of $168.03 and a 12-month high of $306.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.12 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Saia will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total transaction of $287,659.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $287,659.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $2,695,630.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,004 shares of company stock worth $11,137,223. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after buying an additional 236,105 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Saia by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,666,000 after buying an additional 218,782 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Saia by 528.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 219,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,986,000 after buying an additional 184,418 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Saia by 7,365.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,631,000 after buying an additional 181,772 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

